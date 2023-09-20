WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morgan County grand jury has moved to not indict anyone after an 8-year-old boy shot himself at a Mossy Grove residence earlier this month.

Late Tuesday night, the office of Russell Johnson, the District Attorney General of the 9th Judicial District, shared an update on the case within the grand jury’s report. The grand jury returned “no bill” against a defendant on charges of aggravated child neglect with injury and aggravated child endangerment of a child 8 years or less.

A “no bill” on the case means the case is concluded and will go no further in the court system.

The accidental shooting occurred on Sept. 8 in the Mossy Grove community on Ray Cross Road. The boy had been airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was later released with a fractured shoulder.

According to statements made by the boy’s parents and shared by DA Russell Johnson, it was believed that the boy’s father placed or kept a loaded handgun in a holster atop the refrigerator in the home kitchen. The boy’s mother said the child used a chair to climb up on the countertops and reach the firearm.

The DA also shared earlier this month that Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter reported the fact that the Department of Child Services had been to the residence “several times regarding this boy” and DCS was immediately notified by the sheriff’s office as they responded to the scene.