SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. (WATE) — A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.

Tyler Underwood has been charged with six counts of cruelty to animals. He also agreed to speak with an officer about the killing of the puppies.

According to the arrest report, after officers showed Understood photos of the evidence, “He said that he did it because he had attempted to take the dogs to several local animal shelters all of which told him that they could not take the puppies.”

Morgan County officers responded to Burrville School Road where they found a woman who found six puppies thrown over the Bone Camp Bridge, 25 feet into a frozen lake.

Five of the puppies were reportedly killed on impact and one puppy was injured. The one injured puppy is at Moco Mutts.

In the arrest report, officers asked the public to provide any information about the incident. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office shared the photos on Facebook of the puppies which soon gained attraction.

A witness reportedly came to the sheriff’s office and said Underwood gave her a free puppy that was similar to the ones in the Facebook photos. The witness said Underwood advertised the puppies for free on his Facebook page.

According to the arrest report, an officer was able to look on Underwood’s page and identified the puppies in the advertisement as the same ones who were thrown over the bridge.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office found that Underwood had arrest warrants for violation of probation, failure to appear and theft. He was arrested by patrol officers at his home off Shirley Underwood Road.

The officers also found a female dog at Underwood’s residence who looked to have just given birth.