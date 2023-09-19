WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect has been arrested following reports of vandalism at four Morgan County area churches, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said this week that the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Skyler J. Aslinger of Oliver Springs was identified, arrested and booked into the Morgan County Sheriff’s Detention Facility. Aslinger is charged with four counts of vandalism and one count of burglary. His bond is set at $12,000.

“I want to reiterate this morning, our appreciation and commitment to you and our community for working with us,” Wayne Potter, Morgan County Sheriff, said in a social media post. “Churches and schools are the foundation of this community. When they are harmed in any way, we will not rest until the case is concluded and the offender is held accountable. We appreciate our people for responding quickly and working with others to serve our victims in this investigation. We thank Sgt. Luke Cooper of the Oliver Springs Police Department for his attention and working relationship.”

Aslinger’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12.