MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The man who told investigators he threw six puppies off a bridge into a frozen creek in Morgan County will not be charged, according to the District Attorney General’s Office.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson said a Morgan County grand jury voted to return a “No Bill” on the indictment that would have charged Tyler Paul Underwood with six counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty.

Underwood was charged in the intentional killing of five out of six puppies that were less than four months old.

He told investigators he placed the puppies in a plastic tote and threw them off of the Bone Creek Camp Bridge in the Burville community where they landed on the frozen creek below.

Only one puppy survived and was treated at the MoCo Mutts Rescue Center.

Underwood claimed in an interview with deputies that he to tried to give away the litter of puppies, including advertising them on Facebook and taking them to several local animal shelters, all of which told him that they could not take the puppies.

Investigators were able to track the puppies back to Underwood by searching his Facebook page after a witness claimed to have been given a puppy similar to the ones that were thrown off the bridge.

In Tennessee, it takes at least 12 of 13 grand jurors to return an indictment. The grand jury votes in secret. The law is that even if two of the 13 votes do not return a True Bill indictment, this will result in a “No Bill” of the indictment, meaning that no criminal charges will be forthcoming.