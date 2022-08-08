KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A school bus from Morgan County with no children on board was driving near Knoxville on Monday when it caught fire and had to be extinguished.

Rural Metro Fire – Knox County and several Loudon County agencies responded the blaze on eastbound I-40 near Watt Road at 1:18 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found the driver safe outside the bus and no children were on board. The fire was put out and the bus was taken off the interstate.

(Rural Metro Fire)

(Rural Metro Fire)

(Rural Metro Fire)

(Rural Metro Fire)

According to Rural Metro, the driver told firefighters he thought he blew the motor and when he pulled over found that it was on fire. No injuries were reported.