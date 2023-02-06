MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the highway in Morgan County on Monday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.

In the report, law enforcement responded around 12:05 p.m. after 81-year-old Wade Nance was hit when crossing over Highway 62 (Knoxville Highway). The vehicle was reportedly traveling westbound.

According to the report, Nance had finished measuring from the centerline of the road and was walking back when he was struck.

Nance suffered fatal injuries. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Editor’s Note: Corrected to fix the name of the county.