ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Rockwood man found a bullet inside his toilet paper.

According to an incident report from Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a victim called about his home being vandalized after a shooting on 100 block Tinker Road.

The victim said on Oct. 13 at around 8 p.m. he heard a gunshot while nobody else was home. Investigators were told the victim’s wife found a hole in the wall of the master bathroom the next day.

Deputies were given a bullet that was apparently found in a closet adjacent to the master bathroom. The victim told investigators that a pack of toilet paper rolls on the top shelf was damaged and he found the bullet inside one of the rolls.

Investigators were provided video footage reportedly shows an unidentified person walking in the wooded area behind the home 10 minutes prior to when the gunshot was heard.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remains still ongoing.