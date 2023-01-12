ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 7 in Rockwood.

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Mountain Top Bar & Grill on Westel Road in Rockwood. The sheriff’s office says he has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is also 6’5′ and weighs 220 pounds. When he was last seen, he was were khaki shorts and black shoes.

The sheriff’s office also gave several identifying characteristics including a cross tattoo on his forearm, a cross tattoo on his left hand and an angel with a gravestone tattoo on his chest. He is also believed to be driving a vehicle bearing TN plate #315-BGDJ.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact MCSO at (423)346-6262.

