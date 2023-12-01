MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A felon is facing drug charges and weapons violations after deputies found drugs, weapons, and vacuum sealed bags of cash during a “raid” in the Frankfort area, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook about the “pre-dawn raid” at a residence on Scenic Hill Road in the Frankfort area of Morgan County. In addition to the sheriff’s office, the United States Marshal Service, Wartburg Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office K-9’s, and the Morgan County Emergency Medical Service assisted with the raid.

A lengthy narcotics investigation by MCSO narcotics investigators led to a search of the home and property of Rocky Durham, the sheriff’s office said.

During the search, the sheriff’s office recovered numerous weapons, drug evidence, stolen property, and large amounts of vacuum-sealed cash. Photos included in the post also show at least one glass jar filled with cash, as well as multiple firearms and magazines found inside of a truck cab.

Rocky Durham (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

A photo of some of the drugs recovered during the search.(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office also reported that cash was found in vacuum sealed bags. (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, Durham is a convicted felon and was booked on two charges of manufacture, sale, and delivery of a controlled substance with a $50,000 bond. MCSO added that additional information and charges are forthcoming as the weekend progresses.

“It’s been a long time coming.” said Sheriff Wayne Potter. “I can’t thank our dedicated people enough. It’s what they do. Rain, cold and under any circumstances, they serve Morgan County with distinction. Our most sincere appreciation goes out to our partners from the 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson and his dedicated office, U.S. Marshal Service, Wartburg Police Department, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County EMS. Our partners and additional resources are vital to the service of Morgan County.”