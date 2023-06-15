KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into misconduct allegations involving a TWRA officer in Morgan County.

The initial investigation was conducted by the TWRA, who then notified the State Comptroller’s Office and the District Attorney General of these allegations and the preliminary results of their investigation. District Attorney General Russell Johnson then requested the TBI to take over the investigation with help from DA agents according to a post by Johnson.

“TWRA holds all employees to a high standard of conduct and service to the community,” said Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “We intend to fully cooperate with the TBI and the District Attorney to hold this employee accountable for their actions.”

Johnson also stated that the Comptroller deferred the investigation to the DA’s office and TBI.

No charges have been brought at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Johnson added that the Morgan County Grand Jury next meets in September.