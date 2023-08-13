MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A 16-year-old died in a Morgan County crash on Sunday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Map showed a crash on Knoxville Highway (State Route 62) in Wartburg. Lanes were closed around 6:50 a.m.

In the report, the juvenile driver was traveling in a Ford Taurus east on Knoxville Highway. Another vehicle with two occupants was traveling in a Ford F650 going west.

According to the THP, the juvenile driver crossed the center line and hit the Ford F650. The teen was reported as “deceased.”

The two people in the Ford F650 were not injured in the crash.