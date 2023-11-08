MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have plead guilty to charges stemming from a 2022 fatal overdose in Morgan County, according to District Attorney Russell Johnson.

In a Facebook post made on Wednesday, Johnson said Anthony Shelley and Tammy Conner plead guilty to charges related to an overdose death from fentanyl that happened on May 21, 2022 in Deer Lodge. Shelley provided fentanyl to Connor in exchange for oxycodone pills, Johnson explained.

On May 2022, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home and found three individuals who had taken the illegal narcotics. According to Johnson, Connor and another person were able to be revived by law enforcement and EMS, but they were not able to revive the third person.

The deceased’s autopsy revealed that they died from a combination of fentanyl, oxycodone and Gabapentin toxicity.

Shelley, who was the direct supplier of the fentanyl, plead guilty to second-degree murder, a felony, and was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Connor plead guilty to attempted facilitation of second-degree murder, a class C felony, and was sentenced to six years of probation with the requirement to successfully complete an impatient program followed by an outpatient treatment, according to Johnson.

Johnson added that since January 2023, there have been 78 total overdose deaths in the four counties in the Ninth Judicial district, including 10 in Morgan county.