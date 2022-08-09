KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A Wartburg teen has been sentenced for several charges connected to a May 2019 fatal crash that began with a drag race.

Holden Jeffrey Melton, 21, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and four years on supervised probation. He will also lose his license for three years, pay a $500 fine and complete 200 hours of community service.

In April, 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson said Melton was found guilty on eight of the nine counts against him, including two counts of reckless vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless homicide.

Reports state on May 26, 2019, Melton and three other teens were riding in a 2002 Nissan Maxima when Melton, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle in a downhill curve on Orchard Valley Drive at Dyllis Road.

The car ran off the road and into a tree. As a result, two teens, Austin J. French, 18, and Joshua A. Freels, 16, both of Harriman, died. Melton and Kameron N. French, 16, of Harriman, were injured in the crash.

Melton was accused of drag racing the Nissan Maxima for the purpose of comparing the relative speed of the vehicle within a certain distance or time limit before losing control and crashing the vehicle, causing the deaths of two passengers.