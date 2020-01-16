Morgan County sheriff hails 11-year-old boy who saved choking classmate

OAKDALE, Tenn. (WATE) – An 11-year-old boy receiving a special honor in Morgan County after saving another student’s life when they began choking.

Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter said Tucker Tapp from Oakdale School noticed a student choking on a chicken nugget when he sprang into action.

The sheriff’s office presented Tucker with an honorary Morgan County Sheriff’s Department membership along with a t-shirt and certificate.

Sheriff Potter called Tucker’s actions, “truly heroic”.