Morgan County sheriff hails 11-year-old boy who saved choking classmate

OAKDALE, Tenn. (WATE) – An 11-year-old boy receiving a special honor in Morgan County after saving another student’s life when they began choking.
Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter said Tucker Tapp from Oakdale School noticed a student choking on a chicken nugget when he sprang into action.
The sheriff’s office presented Tucker with an honorary Morgan County Sheriff’s Department membership along with a t-shirt and certificate.
Sheriff Potter called Tucker’s actions, “truly heroic”.
