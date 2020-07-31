Morgan Sheriff, TBI searching for missing 84-year-old man

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a missing man.

William Whitten, 84, has gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-10 and weighs 165 pounds. Whitten was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

We're helping our law enforcement partners in Morgan County get the word out about a missing 84-year-old man. If you have seen William Whitten, please contact the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at (423) 346-6262. pic.twitter.com/FylPU3Yana — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 31, 2020

Whitten left his home around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Willard Maiden Road in the Goby community. According to the MCSO, Whitten suffers from early stages of dementia.

If you have seen Whitten you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 423-346-6262.

