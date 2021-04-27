Morristown breaks ground on 100,000 square-foot community center

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Morristown is partnering with Sports Facilities Companies to oversee and manage all operations at the new community center called Morristown Landing.

The 100,000-square-foot community center will feature a 25 yard by 25-meter pool to allow for 8 competition lanes, a family aquatic center, fitness center, a fieldhouse with 4 hardwood basketball or 6 volleyball courts, play climb walls, event spaces and an outdoor splash pad.

The venue will offer summer camps, youth and adult leagues and a membership program for aquatics and fitness.

Morristown Landing is now a part of their so-called SFM Network that spans 25 facilities in 14 states, including two others in Tennessee.

The facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022. Visit morristownlanding.com to sign up for updates on the project.