Morristown church rebuilding one year after fire took everything

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A church community in Morristown is excited to begin building a new sanctuary after a fire destroyed the old one last year.

Builders for Christ is a volunteer-based organization that has agreed to help rebuild Roe Junction Baptist Church.

March 29, 2020 is a date Pastor Jason Lemka will not soon forget.

“It was 6:30 in the morning,” he explained. “I had actually got a phone call from the police department actually telling us that the church was on fire.”

The thought of that day still makes him emotional.

“I guess just this past year has been hard on everyone,” he said through tears. “Not just us, but everyone has been unbelievable.”

Not only did Roe Junction Baptist Church lose their main building, but at the same time COVID-19 happened.

“It really tests your faith,” said Lemka.

Church member Jimmy Fullington said, it’s his faith that keeps him going through hard times like this,“Well, I’ve been going here about all my life. I got saved and was baptized in 1962.”

He added, “It’s my home church. Always will be I reckon.”

However, when his home church was lost in the fire, it brought him back to another loss he had in a mining accident in 1976.

Fullington said, “Same date 45 years ago I lost my right leg on March 29th then on the same day March 29 we lost our church. So you could imagine what that done to me and how I felt because I just didn’t know. At the time I just didn’t know what in the world I was going to do.”

Fullington hopes March 29,222 can hold a different type of memory, “This time next year we’re hoping to have a new sanctuary and church built by then.”

With the help of the community, the work to rebuild is already being set in motion.

“April 19 is the day we’re supposed to start securing a building permit and I think it’s September 24 I think is actually supposed to be the soft move-in, soft opening date,” said Pastor Lemka.

This is an event most people would see at a loss, his church sees as an opportunity.

“I guess this church has been here for 100 years and I think people had maybe lost sight of it and this may be the way God put a light back on it,” Lemka said.

Builders for Christ and the Church said any help is appreciated.

You can volunteer for the building process or make a monetary donation. Volunteers can email RJMBC@Outlook.com