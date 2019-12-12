Morristown domestic violence program CEASE, Inc. copes with funding cut

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee nonprofit is sharing how they’re continuing their mission, helping domestic violence survivors, after losing a financial resource.

Just recently, CEASE, Inc. posted about the loss of funding on their Facebook page saying they are not closing their doors.

Cease, Inc. shares about loss of financial grant on Facebook.

CEASE, Inc. leaders say they have a number of grants to support their programming and they’re working to make sure they can continue serving the community.

We’re told this grant was the biggest funding source and because they’re in the middle of negotiations, board members don’t feel comfortable sharing how much was lost with this grant.

Domestic violence shelters and the hotline operated by CEASE, Inc. are both open and running.

“This could be the difference between life and death for someone, so we have to do what we need to do,” said Roxanne Bowen, Chair for Cease, Inc.’s Board of Directors.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4th, the nonprofit received word they’d lost their biggest financial grant.

“There are some things that our funding source would like for us to do differently and we are in the process of correcting to make sure we do things in the exact way they need them done,” said Bowen.

She says CEASE, Inc. had to layoff 18 advocates, who focus on outreach, throughout their six county service area, “We made the hard choices of who we had to layoff at the moment and hopefully that will be temporary.”

Survivor services have not been reduced.

“A lot of what those people were doing were going out and making sure people knew where we were, what we did,” added Bowen.

She says the nonprofit is working to regain that grant funding and the situation is heartbreaking because their mission is so important, “This has been here for 40-years and I want it to be here for another 40-years after that and another 40-years after that.”

Bowen says the timeline is fluid on what’s next and it’s too soon to know for sure when this grant could be re-established.

If you’d like to help domestic violence survivors, you can call the main office at CEASE, Inc. at (423) 581-7029.

