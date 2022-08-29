MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Morristown is thanking its Fire Department after they responded to incidents at two mobile homes over the weekend.

The Morristown Fire Department battled two mobile home fires over the weekend according to the City of Morristown. One fire happened on North Liberty Hill and the other was on Sherwood Drive.

(The City of Morristown)

(The City of Morristown)

(The City of Morristown)

(The City of Morristown)

The fire on Sherwood Drive happened near the 1600 block, near where Lloyd Street meets Sherwood, MFD said. Seventeen firefighters responded to the fire Sunday night around 11:45 p.m. MFD said that half of the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Crews fought the flames for over three hours, and the estimated damage from the fire was $60,000, according to MFD.

Morristown Emergency and Rescue also came to the scene and brought water to hand out to the firefighters, Morristown Emergency and Rescue shared in a Facebook post.

“We appreciate our city fire department personnel for the hard work they put in daily serving this community. We are honored and privileged to work along side them on many calls. Thank you Morristown Fire.” Morristown Emergency and Rescue said.

More information has not yet been released about the North Liberty Hill fire.

During the fires, no one was injured, the city reports, and no residents were inside during the fires. Both fires are under investigation.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.