Morristown gas leak under control after two schools shelter in place

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A gas leak in Morristown is under control after a ditch digger struck a gas line Friday morning.
A gas leak on Freshour Street resulted in a small fire that was controlled by first responders, the city tweeted around 9:30 a.m. Friday. 50 people were evacuated and students at nearby Lincoln Heights Elementary and Lincoln Heights Middle sheltered in place as a precaution.
The city announced the leak had been shut off just before 10 a.m.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
