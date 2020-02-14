Morristown gas leak under control after two schools shelter in place

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A gas leak in Morristown is under control after a ditch digger struck a gas line Friday morning.

A gas leak on Freshour Street resulted in a small fire that was controlled by first responders, the city tweeted around 9:30 a.m. Friday. 50 people were evacuated and students at nearby Lincoln Heights Elementary and Lincoln Heights Middle sheltered in place as a precaution.

GAS LEAK

There has been a gas leak on Freshour that has resulted in a small fire that is being controlled by emergency responders. The gas has been turned off, but the street remains closed at this time and people in the area are encouraged to shelter in place for safety. — CityofMorristown (@MorristownTenn) February 14, 2020

The city announced the leak had been shut off just before 10 a.m.

GAS LEAK UPDATE

Gas leak has been shut off and is under control. Atmos will remain on the scene to make necessary repairs. — CityofMorristown (@MorristownTenn) February 14, 2020

No injuries were reported during the incident.