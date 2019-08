The Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society will be celebrating its grand reopening this weekend.

The public is invited to take tours on Saturday to view the new and improved facility, their animals and get to know the staff.

Just a sweet reminder Posted by Morristown Hamblen Humane Society on Thursday, August 1, 2019

There will also be food and refreshments available. From the open at 11 a.m. until closing at 5 p.m. the center will be hosting door prizes every hour.

As part of our Grand (Re) Opening Celebration that is on Saturday. Today we start our Game of Homes Adoption Event! Posted by Morristown Hamblen Humane Society on Friday, August 2, 2019

The Humane Society is located at 5251 E Morris Boulevard in Morristown.