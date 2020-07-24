Morristown-Hamblen West hosts graduation despite rising COVID-19 cases

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE)– Seniors at Morristown-Hamblen West High School were able to enjoy their graduation Thursday night, albeit a little different than usual.

The Hamblen County School District superintendent Jeff Perry said the graduation was going to go on rain or shine, and in light of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the county.

As of Thursday, there were 286 active cases, which was a increase of 27 from the day before.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s statistics, Hamblen County has a test positivity rate of 1,349 positive tests per 100,000 Tennesseans.

Students said they were told to wear masks when they weren’t able to practice social distancing, and their chairs were spaced six feet apart on the football field.

Every speaker wore a mask and the microphone was wiped between each change of speakers.

Students didn’t shake hands with faculty as they received their diplomas.

The pandemic changed the students’ senior year and their graduation, and the topic of how the pandemic changed a normal senior year into a not so normal one was brought up in every single speech.

While Perry spoke, he asked families and students to thank those who helped make the graduation happen, despite all the odds.

“I would like you to understand, and I think that you know this, that this has not been an easy journey for you to be here this evening. There’s a great deal of criticism, a great deal of obstacles that your administration had to take to get you here this evening,” Perry said.

After he said that, students and families showed their appreciation by clapping.

Parents and students were truly thankful they were able to have that special memory.