Morristown hit & run kills woman and her dog, police searching for those responsible

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman and her dog were killed Sunday night while walking on South Cumberland near Highway 160 before 9:30 p.m., according to a release from Morristown Police.

The report says Angela Lane, 48, was walking her German shepherd when a vehicle believed to be made by General Motors between 1990-2003 hit them, killing them both.

Those responsible left before officers arrived, the report says.

Police said the public should be on the lookout for a vehicle with headlight and front-end damage.

Anyone with information should call 423-585-1833 or 423-585-2701.