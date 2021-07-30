Morristown homeowner arrested, accused of fatally shooting man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — One man is dead and a 53-year-old Morristown homeowner was arrested by police Wednesday night after they responded to a reported fight-turned-shots fired call on Clover Dale Lane.

The homeowner, identified as Thaddeus Wallace Jr., was arrested on voluntary manslaughter charges related to the incident, according to the incident report.

The incident report from the Morristown Police Department states officers were dispatched around 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 to a residence in the 1100 block of Clover Dale Lane for a report of an intoxicated man who did not live at the home fighting with the homeowner. The call soon changed to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man identified as 44-year-old Brian Stone laying unresponsive on his back with a gunshot wound to his head.

Thaddeus Wallace Jr. is the Morristown homeowner arrested for voluntary manslaughter after a shooting at his home on July 28, 2021. (Photo: Morristown Police)

Police say the handgun recovered from the scene was a 9mm Kel-Tec P-11 pistol.

The investigation remains active at this time and WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more details.