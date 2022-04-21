KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For those looking to learn more about Pickleball, the City of Morristown is hosting a beginner’s clinic on Saturday, April 23.

Pickleball combines parts of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong according to USA Pickleball. It was created in 1965 near Seattle by three dads whose children were bored during the summer.

In a release, the City of Morristown said the game is gentler on the joints since it doesn’t require much running. The city went on to say the game places more focus on strategy and finesse rather than speed and brute strength.

“Pickleball is not gender or age-specific. It is easy to learn and is a family-friendly pastime. If you haven’t yet tried the sport, come on down to Talley Ward and see for yourself why pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the US,” said Joe Belson, a USA Pickleball Association ambassador for Hamblen County.

The clinic will be held at Talley Ward on April 23 from 9 a.m to noon and equipment will be provided. To get more information call 219-851-0265 or 781-698-7126.