Morristown hosts first Craft Beer Festival

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee city holding a festival Saturday, unlike one they ever have before.

The first Morristown Craft Beer Festival took place at the Farmers Market there.

But the ones leading the charge say the event is about more than just beer, it’s about meeting an entertainment need in the community.

“It’s really exciting for Morristown. We’ve needed an event like this for a long time. Morristown is growing extremely fast, and it’s exciting for our community for stuff like this to happen,” said attendee Zach Jones.

The idea for the event was born from a newly formed committee called “Make Morristown Home.”

“So many of our employers were saying ‘hey there’s a number of good watering holes, but there’s not a good craft beer outlet, or not a taproom or a distillery,”‘ chair of the Make Morristown Home committee Chris Horn said.

Horn says this is a way to meet that need.

“We hope the response, which has been just amazing, will help bring maybe some additional investment dollars to Morristown in terms of a craft beer outlet,” he said.

But it seems like they won’t have to wait much longer. 1907 Brewing Company says they have plans to open up in Morristown within the next few months.

“We are going to be the first craft taproom and brewery in Morristown,” owner Brandon Tomassoni said.

And those spearheading the Craft Beer Festival hope Saturday’s turnout shows other breweries and shops they can come to Morristown and be successful.

“Today was such a good response we hope that that communicates to future potential investors that hey you know Morristown is a good place to invest your funds and it’s receptive to craft beer and in a family environment,” Horn said.

The Make Morristown Home committee says they’re hopeful to bring the festival back next year but haven’t made that decision just yet.