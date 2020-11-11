Morristown housing starting to catch up with economic growth

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Planning Commission unanimously passed the initial plans for a new proposed subdivision Tuesday night, according to Mayor Gary Chesney.

Chesney said the new subdivision is much-needed for two reasons: It “brings new residential development to an older area of the city that has sometimes struggled with appearance;” and the city needs more homes.

“We were probably under inventory on apartments, rental units, and also residences. The housing demand is strong here,” Chesney said.

The housing demand is strong because the city and county constantly have new jobs coming in, especially in the industrial parks.

“We’re kind of a hub between Knox County and the Tri-Cities and we’re well-positioned for growth,” Chesney said.

Marshall Ramsey, Morristown Area Chamber of Commerce President, said about 55% of the workforce in the area lives in the other eight surrounding counties.

He said within the next five years, about 3,500 new jobs will be available in the area because of the incoming manufacturing and industrial companies.

“It’s nice for us to invest in industrial parks and in facilities for people for quality of life, but if those people take those paychecks and go home at the end of the day, we’ve invested in nothing. So the goal is to get them to live here and spend their money here and be a part of the community,” Ramsey said.

City leaders have been working to improve the quality of life outside of jobs.

Chesney said the city is almost ready to break ground on a new $37 million community center, which will have “aquatic facilities, gymnasiums, volleyball, walking tracks and exercise rooms,” Chesney said.

“It’s come down to creating community festivals, and you know, anything from breweries to taprooms. Those things that keep people active and out and about at night in our community so the doors don’t shut at 5 o’clock,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said within the last couple of years, the city also established a bus system to help residents travel around town more easily.

Both Ramsey and Chesney said there are now plenty of reasons for people to live where they work.

Lower tax rates are one those reasons.

“With our industrial park, we have something like 72, 73% of our property taxes are paid by industry. That’s how we let our property tax only $1.39 in the city,” Chesney said.

“You know, for your tax rate in Morristown, you have 17 state, county and city parks. You have five disc golf course, you have a lake. You have a lot of amenities that other communities don’t have,” Ramsey said.

The issue of getting people to live in Morristown simply came down to housing availability.

However, that’s starting to grow as well.

The new proposed subdivision that was approved Tuesday night is expecting to have about 27 homes, with the location just off South Cumberland and Hayter Drive.

On top of that, Chesney and Ramsey said two other properties were already underway; a mid-to-higher income multi-family complex off Thompson Creek Road and some waterfront properties.

Rasmey said the city also currently has 600 housing permit applications waiting for approval, and he expects another hundred by the end of the year.

Chesney believes all the different future housing properties will meet the needs for all income levels.

“We’re excited about those things and we believe that will add to the housing options for people who don’t live here and those who already do,” Chesney said.