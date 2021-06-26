Morristown man drowns at Cherokee Dam swimming area

News

by: Savannah Meade

Posted: / Updated:
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 61-year-old man drowned Saturday at the Cherokee Dam swimming area despite attempts by witnesses to resuscitate him, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, identified by JCSO as Phillip Garland from Morristown, was found underwater by another swimmer in the area. Bystanders were already performing CPR on him when EMS arrived at the scene.

Garland was taken to Tennova Jefferson Memorial where he was pronounced dead. JCSO said this incident is still under investigation.

