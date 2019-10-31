Morristown man facing several drug charges, resisting arrest after warrant executed

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A Morristown man is facing several drug charges after local police executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

Source: Morristown Police Department

Detectives executed the search warrant at the residence of Jessie Fox on S. Henry St. in Morristown. Fox is charged with Possession for Sale/Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Activities and Sale and Delivery of Schedule IV.

Due to Fox’s unwillingness to comply with the detectives’ commands upon entry, an additional charge of Resisting Arrest was added.

He was arrested and transported to the Hamblen County Jail. Fox is being held on a $150,000.00 bond.

Morristown police investigators focused on the area after multiple anonymous tips were made about the area.

Anyone with any tips on drugs or any crime can report anonymously by contacting the MPD’s Anonymous Tip Line at (423) 585-1833 or submitting a tip online under the police department page at www.mymorristown.com.