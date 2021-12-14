MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A 22-year-old Morristown man died Sunday when he was fatally struck by a car while he was trying to help to a crash victim on Highway 160.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, 22-year-old Tristan Lemka, of Morristown, was involved in a crash on southbound Highway 160. According to a crash report, the other vehicle came to a rest in the left lane of the roadway and Lemka exited his vehicle to render aid to the other driver.

The vehicle that had been stopped in the roadway was then struck by another oncoming vehicle, pushing the first vehicle into Lemka after he exited his vehicle.

Visitation for Lemka will be held Friday, Dec. 17 at Roe Junction Missionary Baptist Church from 5- 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service. Memorial donations for his wife and daughter can be sent to Roe Junction Missionary Baptist Church 2140 Sulpher Springs Rd., Morristown, TN 37813.