Morristown man in ICU after being crushed by semi-truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man is in an intensive care unit, after he was crushed by a semi-truck.

It happened last Tuesday at a rest stop on Interstate 64 in Midway, Kentucky. That’s about 20 minutes outside of Lexington.

The Versailles Police Department working the case is calling it a hit-and-run collision.

The victim’s daughter, Angela Taylor, says her dad Gerald Sapp has gone through 22 and 1/2 hours of surgery. But she says she’s thankful he gets a second chance at life.

“He is tough. And to think about him… I mean it broke the lower half of his body,” Taylor said.

She said a semi-truck backed into her dad while he was checking the oil in his truck. He was caught between the two vehicles.

“It pushed him with enough force that it actually pushed the fan motor and the radiator into his truck motor. So you’ve got to think, my dad’s body is in between, and it’s just pushing all that back,” said Taylor.

Sapp has spent the days since at UK Hospital in the surgical trauma unit. He has several injuries, including a broken pelvis.

“It just completely separated it… It broke both of his femurs, the big bones in the legs which are the hardest bone in the body to break,” Taylor said.

The Versailles Police Department is looking for information about the crash. So is Angela Taylor. She is hopeful to find the person who hit her dad and drove away.

“We are just reaching out to everybody we can think of, because if he can do that to my dad, he can do it to anybody. How do you leave somebody there? How do you go home to your family at night and lay your head down on your pillow or talk to them, or go and have your meal knowing that you hit someone? This story is out there, you know that you hurt someone,” Taylor said.

Despite such a difficult time, Taylor has also found much to be thankful for. She says a witness ran up to her dad and started first aid. She’s also grateful for the outpouring of community support.

If anyone witnessed the collision or knows someone who may have, contact Sgt. Anthony Conner at the Versailles Police Department at 859-873-3126.

There is also a GoFundMe created for Sapp.