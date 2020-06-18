Morristown names new fire department chief

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown City Council has named a new fire chief for the city’s fire department.
The City of Morristown announced Wednesday Deputy Chief Clark Taylor will replace outgoing fire chief Bill Honeycutt.
Chief Honeycutt will retire after 44 years of service with the fire department.
