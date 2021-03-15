Morristown PD looking for armed robbery suspects

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Morristown Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two armed robbery suspects.

Police say two “young males” entered the Cherokee Market at 2710 Cherokee Drive around 9:15 p.m. Monday. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money, according to MPD.

The police department says the suspects loaded the money into a gray duffel back and took off.

“One suspect appears to be wearing a dark knit cap, dark pants and sweatshirt along with a red bandana over his face,” MPD said in a release. “The second suspect was wearing jeans, a gray face covering and a black sweatshirt with a logo that contained the word ‘Avenue’ on the left chest area. Both men appear to have a slim build.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 423-585-1833 or dispatch at 423-585-2701.