Morristown Police announce passing of longtime chaplain from COVID-19

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is mourning the loss of a longtime chaplain from the coronavirus.

Morristown Deputy Police Chief Michelle Jones announced the passing of chaplain Don Crider Sr. on Wednesday, who served the department for almost 20 years.

“Don’s family is in our thoughts and prayers. His presence at the department and the service that he provided will be greatly missed. Don was a comforting presence within our ranks and was always ready to give encouragement to everyone. He truly had the heart of a servant.” Morristown Police Chief Roger Overholt

Crider received his police chaplain certification through the International Conference of Police Chaplains. He rode alongside the officers, participated in devotion services and even performed wedding ceremonies during his time as an MPD police chaplain.

“Don Crider was a was a loving person who was greatly cherished by his family and those that knew him,” Jones said. “This is what we choose to remember, however; his family hopes that his death will help people to understand the seriousness of this disease and that we must all do everything we can to reduce the spread of this virus.”

Tazewell Police extended their condolences on Facebook.