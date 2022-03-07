MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators are looking into what led a wrong-way driver to strike a Morristown police cruiser Sunday evening.

An Morristown officer responded to a report of a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of South Davy Crockett Parkway around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

The wrong-way driver struck the patrol car head-on near Wilson-Hale Road after the officer spotted the vehicle and engaged his emergency lights.

The officer was not injured in the crash. The wrong-way driver, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries.

