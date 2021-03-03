Morristown Police identify remains of missing man found in state park

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Police have identified the human remains found last week in Panther Creek State Park.

Joseph William Ricker, 28, had been missing for nearly a year. Morristown Police investigators have been searching for Ricker since he was reported missing by his family in late August.

He had not been seen by his family since last March.

We are always sad to see missing person’s cases conclude in this way,” a release from the Morristown Police Department states. “We will continue to work with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations to offer any assistance possible as they work to investigate his death.”