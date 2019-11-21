Morristown police investigating string of catalytic converter thefts

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is urging residents to use caution as they investigate a string of catalytic converters being stolen off local vehicles.

Morristown police say they continue to see catalytic converter thefts in the area, especially on larger vehicles like trucks and work vehicles.

Investigators say the perpetrators are gaining access to vehicles that are unsecured or in unmonitored lots.

Morristown police recommend always parking in a well-lit, highly-visible area. If possible, park your vehicle near an attended building or residence or in a secure garage.

If you fall victim to this type of theft, please file a police report by calling the Morristown Police Department at (423) 585-2701.