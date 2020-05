MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Morristown police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Investigators are searching for Jazzmin Salgado Bernal, 14, left home without permission after being disciplined.

She is 5’5″ tall and weighs 129 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 423-585-2701.