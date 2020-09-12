Morristown police search for missing teen with disability

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old who was last seen Friday night at 9 p.m.

Sydney Cummings was last seen when her family went to bed. She is believed to have voluntarily leave the home sometime during the night.

According to her family, she has an intellectual disability and needs medication.

Sydney is 5’4″ and weighs about 140 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she may be wearing.

Sydney does not own a car and may be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-585-2701.