MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Morristown shared Tuesday morning that investigators were searching for a grandmother and her three-year-old grandson after they were reported missing by the child’s mother to police.

Barbara Ann Smith had reportedly taken her grandson, Jaiden Douglas Barger, for a walk from his home on Sulphur Springs Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday in a black and gray Radio Flyer wagon with a canopy. They were later seen at Fred Miller Park at around 7:30 p.m. As of Tuesday morning, they have not returned home.

The toddler, Barger is described as a white male, approximately 3’ tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has sandy brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a peach-colored shirt with a dinosaur on the front. Smith is a 53-year-old white female, approximately 5’3” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Barbara was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue capri pants.

The city has shared photos of them on their social media page.

The MPD is asking anyone with information concerning Barbara and Jaiden’s location to contact police immediately through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.