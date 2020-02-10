Morristown police searching for missing 17-year-old

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen who went missing over the weekend.

Hayle Renea Arwood, 17, was last seen Saturday at Morristown-Hamblen East High School where she went to take the ACT. She stands 5’4″, weighs 200 lbs and has red hair.

She was wearing blue jeans and a black and white The North Face brand jacket. She is from Newport and maybe in or around that area.

Anyone with information concerning Arwood’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police through the Morristown police dispatch center at 423-585-2701.