Morristown police searching for missing 64-year-old possibly experiencing dementia

The Morristown Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old man who may be suffering from dementia.

Morristown police have issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old David Lynn Morgan. He was last seen when he told his family he needed fuel for his truck. They believe he suffers from the early stages of dementia.

Morgan stands 5’10” and weighs approximately 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a white Chevrolet Silverado truck, tag 006-NVN, with a University of Tennessee plate on the front bumper.

MPD has developed information that he may be in Kentucky but are urging anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to contact police immediately through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.