Morristown police searching for missing man last seen in August

The Morristown Police Department is asking for any public assistance in the search for a missing man last seen in August.

Family members of Daniel Ayus, 37, say they last made contact with him on August 26. They told investigators that Ayus is experiencing homelessness.

Ayus stands 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Investigators are unsure if he is still in the Morristown area.

The MPD is asking anyone with information concerning Daniel’s whereabouts to contact police immediately through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Det. Phil Hurst at phurst@mymorristown.com.