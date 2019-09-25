Morristown police searching for missing teen

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Trinity Jay Jarnigan, 16, was last seen Tuesday afternoon wearing blue jeans, a burgundy shirt and a black baseball hat.

Jarnigan has a tattoo of a cross on his right wrist. He has ties to Grainger County and may be in or around that area, according to an MPD release.

Anyone with information concerning Trinity Jarnigan’s whereabouts is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.