MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old and his dog.

Austin Harrell left his Lincoln Avenue residence Sunday, Sept. 15, and has not returned. Harrell is a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 162 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

A family member told police that he does have the pictured dog with him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.