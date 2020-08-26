Morristown Police seek info on missing man last seen in March

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for any information that could help locate a missing man last seen in March.

Investigators are searching for 28-year-old Joseph William Ricker. Family members state he is homeless and was last known to be staying in Morristown.

He has not been seen by his family since March.

Ricker is stands 5’ 9” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has no known vehicle and detectives are unsure if he is still in the area.

Investigators ask anyone with information concerning Ricker’s whereabouts to contact police immediately through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.