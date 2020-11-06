Morristown Police seeking missing woman last seen in August

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Morristown Police are asking for your help locating a missing woman.
Family members of 27-year-old Heather Marie Viers told police she is homeless and has not been seen since August.
Viers stands 4’11” tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information that could help locate her is asked to call Morristown Police at 423-585-2701.
