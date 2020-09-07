Morristown Police seeking to identify suspects in gas station robbery, assault

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a robbery and assault that occurred Monday morning.

Police say two men entered the Shell gas station on South Cumberland Street around 4:30 a.m. Monday and demanded the clerk give them money from the register. The clerk refused and both men crossed the counter and punched her, knocking her to the ground.

The men fled when a customer entered the store.

Both suspects appear to be in their early twenties with approximately the same build; 5’9” and weighing between 150-170 pounds. The first suspect is believed to be a white male and was wearing a black hoodie with a red stripe, gray sweatpants and bright blue slides. The second suspect appears to be a Hispanic or Black male wearing a gray hoodie and may be wearing a ring on the middle finger.

Both suspects wore face masks. The men fled the scene in a white four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota or Honda, travelling south on Cumberland Street.

Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips can be left at 423-585-1833.