UPDATE: Santiago has been located and is safe, according to Morristown Police.

The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Santiago Silva Ramos, 14, of Morristown, was last seen at his residence yesterday at approximately 8 p.m.

Ramos is 5’6″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes,

Anyone with information concerning Santiago Ramos’ whereabouts is urged to contact police today through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.