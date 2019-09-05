Morristown restaurants up, down in latest inspections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A barbecue joint in Morristown passed its health inspection despite improper sanitation and incorrect food temperatures.

Health inspectors pay close attention to practices like hygiene, food temperatures, protection from contaminates and other issues that could cause food borne illness.

There are quite a few violations marked down on the lowest health inspection report of the week.

Weber BBQ, on Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown scored a 71. That’s a passing score. Below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.

The inspector noted the beef brisket was at 111 degrees and black-eyed peas were at 126. The correct hot temperature to prevent customers from potentially getting sick is 135 degrees.

On the lower end of the temperature scale, pork belly was at 54 degrees and chopped lettuce was at 57, but 41 degrees and below is the proper cool temperature to slow bacterial grown.

The inspector watched a kitchen worker wash dishes by running water over them, without using soap, before submerging the dishes into a sanitizer solution. Both soap and water are required. Weber BBQ will be reinspected soon.

The next lowest grade is a 74 at Penn Station, 7025 Kingston Pike, in Knoxville. That’s a passing score.

The inspector watched a cook handle raw chicken, then the cook began to prepare ready to eat food without removing his gloves and washing his hands.

When the inspector checked sliced meats held in the refrigerator there were no date marks listed. The date of first use is required.

The inspector also found a soiled wiping cloth stored on a counter instead of in sanitizer solution and dishes were stored away as clean were dirty.

A used cigarette was found in the kitchen as well. Smoking is not allowed inside restaurants. The Penn Station will be reinspected soon.

Several weeks ago Koto 2 in Morristown scored the worst grade of the year, a 54. Following reinspection the failing grade has been upgraded to a passing score of 90.

Last week we reported the McDonald’s on the Parkway in Gatlinburg scored a 73. It has been reinspected as well. The new score is 92.

Top Scores of the Week: